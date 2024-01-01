Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy duck in
Levittown
/
Levittown
/
Crispy Duck
Levittown restaurants that serve crispy duck
Ginza
TBD 170A Gardiners Ave, Levittown
No reviews yet
Crispy Duck Roll
$15.00
More about Ginza
Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, Levittown
No reviews yet
Crispy Duck Salad
$10.75
More about Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
