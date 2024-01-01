Curry in Levittown
Levittown restaurants that serve curry
Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave
341 Wantagh Ave, Levittown
|Japanese Curry Katsu Over Rice
|$15.95
Served with white rice and corn, choice of katsu, Japanese curry on the side.
|Japanese Curry Katsu Udon
|$15.95
Udon noodles, top with Japanese curry, potato, carrot, fish cake, scallion
Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, Levittown
|Chicken Curry Don
|$13.75
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with Japanese curry with eggs and pickles
|Curry Ramen
|$14.75
Japanese curry and pork broth with kastu ckicken or pork and
bamboo shoots, naruto, soy sauce egg, scallions, corn, wakame