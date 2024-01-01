Curry in Levittown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave

341 Wantagh Ave, Levittown

Japanese Curry Katsu Over Rice$15.95
Served with white rice and corn, choice of katsu, Japanese curry on the side.
Japanese Curry Katsu Udon$15.95
Udon noodles, top with Japanese curry, potato, carrot, fish cake, scallion
Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE

2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, Levittown

Chicken Curry Don$13.75
Deep-fried chicken cutlet with Japanese curry with eggs and pickles
Curry Ramen$14.75
Japanese curry and pork broth with kastu ckicken or pork and
bamboo shoots, naruto, soy sauce egg, scallions, corn, wakame
