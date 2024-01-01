Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Levittown

Go
Levittown restaurants
Toast

Levittown restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Ginza

TBD 170A Gardiners Ave, Levittown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
More about Ginza
Item pic

 

Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave

341 Wantagh Ave, Levittown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Organic Edamame with Sea Salt$4.95
More about Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave
Map

More near Levittown to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bellmore

No reviews yet

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2476 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (739 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston