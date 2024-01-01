Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kani salad in Levittown

Go
Levittown restaurants
Toast

Levittown restaurants that serve kani salad

Item pic

 

Ginza

TBD 170A Gardiners Ave, Levittown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crunch Kani Salad$8.00
Field Greens, spicy kani, caviar, yuzu miso vinaigrette
Spicy Mango Kani Salad$9.00
More about Ginza
Item pic

 

Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave

341 Wantagh Ave, Levittown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kani Salad$8.95
More about Oh! Ramen - 341 Wantagh Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Levittown

Shumai

Shrimp Tempura

Miso Soup

Cake

Gyoza

Crispy Duck

Salmon

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Levittown to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bellmore

No reviews yet

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston