Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rock shrimp tempura in
Levittown
/
Levittown
/
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Levittown restaurants that serve rock shrimp tempura
Ginza
TBD 170A Gardiners Ave, Levittown
No reviews yet
Rock Shrimp Tempura
$12.00
Rock shrimp tempura with spicy yuzu aioli
More about Ginza
Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE, Levittown
No reviews yet
Rock Shrimp Tempura
$7.25
More about Koi Ramen and Bubble Tea - 2932 HEMPSTEAD TURNPIKE
Browse other tasty dishes in Levittown
Kani Salad
Edamame
Crispy Duck
Teriyaki Chicken
Katsu
Seaweed Salad
Chicken Teriyaki
Gyoza
More near Levittown to explore
Farmingdale
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bellmore
No reviews yet
Westbury
No reviews yet
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1209 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(190 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston