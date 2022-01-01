Go
Levity Brewing Co.

We have a passion for the good things in life. Good food. Good beer. Good music. Getting friends together for all of the above. Now you can order some hot food and cold beer to go and make your own fun night happen!
In our 10 barrel brewery we make a wide range of craft beers from Spel Czech Pilsner to Haze Frehley IPA to Headlamp Stout. Our fresh brewed local beer is available on draft in our Brewpub and out at other bars and restaurants in central and western PA.
Our food is prepared fresh on site with lots of local ingredients. Pulled Pork Nachos and an Imperial Soft Pretzel are two of our most popular Appetizers. Then dig into a big panini like The Paisano - oozing with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni while you dunk it in our scratch marinara sauce.
Check our website for upcoming live music performances. Levity's Taproom is becoming known for quality live music by local and touring artists.

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A

Popular Items

Taproom Tacos$10.00
Two flour tortillas with slow-cooked seasoned pork, pickled red onions, coleslaw, queso fresco, cilantro, & house made chipotle crema
Pulled Pork Sandwiches$11.00
Two slow cooked barbecue pork with pickled onions, coleslaw, & kettle chips
Paisano Panini$14.00
Panini with mozzarella, pecorino romano, provolone, peperoni, Italian spices, & spinach with house made marinara on the side & kettle chips
Soft Pretzel$11.00
Huge toasted soft pretzel with three dipping sauces: Stout Sauce, Spicy Brown Mustard, & Beer Cheese
Yolo Dogs$10.00
Two Cunningham’s all beef hotdogs topped with BBQ pulled pork, bacon, house made beer cheese, scallions, & kettle chips
Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
Corn tortilla chips with BBQ pulled pork, beer cheese, fresh jalapenos, scallions, bell peppers, and house made sour cream
ALL TOPPINGS COME ON THE SIDE
Beer Cheese Mac & Cheese$11.00
Pasta shells, house made beer cheese, topped with bacon & jalapenos
Mayflower Wrap$13.00
Turkey, candied bacon, red onions, spinach, craisins, cranberry
mayo, goat cheese in a spinach wrap. Served with a kettle
chips.
Jacked Rabbit Panini$12.00
Panini with turkey, bacon, horseradish cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, spicy chili mayo, & kettle chips
Build a Combo$16.00
Location

1380 Wayne Ave Ste A

Indiana PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

