Brisket in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve brisket

Full Belly Bistro

33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$15.00
super tender chopped smoked brisket…sweet pickle relish…creamy crisp slaw…sweet baby rays bbq sauce…toasted brioche bun…bag of kettle cooked chips
More about Full Belly Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Kielbasa$0.00
House ground andouille sausage, hickory smoked
Black & Bleu Brisket Burger$18.00
***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM***
Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time.
House ground beef brisket patty, chargrilled, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic bacon jam, and a side of black garlic aioli. Served with choice of two sides
Brisket Nacho Kit$18.00
Everything you need to make Bethany Blues' brisket nachos at home!
Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapeños, smoked salsa, and sour cream all packed on the side. Just build and bake until cheese is melted!
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

