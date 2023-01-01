Brisket in Lewes
Lewes restaurants that serve brisket
More about Full Belly Bistro
Full Belly Bistro
33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
super tender chopped smoked brisket…sweet pickle relish…creamy crisp slaw…sweet baby rays bbq sauce…toasted brioche bun…bag of kettle cooked chips
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Brisket Kielbasa
|$0.00
House ground andouille sausage, hickory smoked
|Black & Bleu Brisket Burger
|$18.00
***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM***
Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time.
House ground beef brisket patty, chargrilled, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic bacon jam, and a side of black garlic aioli. Served with choice of two sides
|Brisket Nacho Kit
|$18.00
Everything you need to make Bethany Blues' brisket nachos at home!
Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapeños, smoked salsa, and sour cream all packed on the side. Just build and bake until cheese is melted!