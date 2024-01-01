Brownie sundaes in Lewes
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Brownie Sundae
|$11.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie with Choice of Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and a Cherry on Top!!
Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way
36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes
|S'Moreo Brownie Sundae
|$10.95
toasted marshmallow creme, Oreo brownie with graham cracker crust, ice cream, chocolate syrup