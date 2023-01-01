Chicken caesar wraps in Lewes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
No reviews yet
Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Full Belly Bistro
33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
More about Full Belly Bistro
