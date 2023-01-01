Chicken cheesesteaks in Lewes
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.95
"Surfed" on a longboard (12" roll), american, fried onions, mayo, served with pickles and chips.
More about The General Store
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.19
A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.55
A whole chicken steak seasoned to perfection, cooked with bacon, ranch and gooey white American cheese.