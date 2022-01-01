Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve chicken salad

Nectar image

 

Nectar

111 Neils Alley, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Nectar
Item pic

 

The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
++Chicken Salad Sub$9.30
Homestyle Chicken Salad on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.
More about The General Store

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

Philly Cheesesteaks

Burritos

Avocado Toast

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston