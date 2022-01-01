Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Chicken Salad
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken salad
Nectar
111 Neils Alley, Lewes
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad
$13.00
More about Nectar
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
No reviews yet
++Chicken Salad Sub
$9.30
Homestyle Chicken Salad on a fresh baked roll topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper and Mayo.
More about The General Store
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes
Philly Cheesesteaks
Burritos
Avocado Toast
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Pancakes
More near Lewes to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston