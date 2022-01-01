Chicken sandwiches in Lewes
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
|Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM***
Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time.
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, and balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
|==Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$7.49
2 crispy tenders on a bed of shredded lettuce and mayo, on a lightly toasted brioche roll.
|==Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
A golden brown chicken breast patty, served with mayo, pickles and a lightly grilled brioche bun. Serve with chips.