Chicken sandwiches in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
***NOT A QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM***
Please allow 15-20 minute minimum cook time.
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, and balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides
More about Bethany Blues Lewes
The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
==Chicken Tender Sandwich$7.49
2 crispy tenders on a bed of shredded lettuce and mayo, on a lightly toasted brioche roll.
==Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.95
A golden brown chicken breast patty, served with mayo, pickles and a lightly grilled brioche bun. Serve with chips.
More about The General Store

