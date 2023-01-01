Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup 16 oz$5.50
More about The General Store
Consumer pic

 

Nicola Pizza

17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Peruvian Soup$5.00
More about Nicola Pizza

