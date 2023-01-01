Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Chicken Soup
Lewes restaurants that serve chicken soup
The General Store
20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup 16 oz
$5.50
More about The General Store
Nicola Pizza
17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis
No reviews yet
Chicken Peruvian Soup
$5.00
More about Nicola Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Clam Chowder
Crispy Chicken
Home Fries
Cheese Fries
Caesar Salad
Cannolis
More near Lewes to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(219 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston