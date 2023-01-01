Chicken wraps in Lewes
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
|Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
|Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap
|$16.25
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
Eggcellent
109 West Market Street, Lewes
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato and ranch dressing in flour tortilla grilled to perfection.
|Toscana Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Chicken breast, spinach, roasted pepper, portobello mushroom and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla finished on a grill.