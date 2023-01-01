Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Full Belly Bistro

33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Full Belly Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Orange Truffle Cake$12.00
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Parfait$7.00
Chocolate Cake Parfait$7.00
Oreo Mousse Layered with Rich Chocolate Cake!
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

White Pizza

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Pickles

Cake

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Cheesecake

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston