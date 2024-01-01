Cobb salad in Lewes
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
|COBB SALAD
|$10.00
A made to order salad with Lettuce Blend, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Goat Cheese and Fresh Herb Ranch. Try it with our Everything Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast or Shrimp!
More about Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way
Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way
36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$19.95
harvest lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, fire roasted corn, monterey jack, avocado, Cuban mojo vinaigrette