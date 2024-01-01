Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Surf Bagel - Lewes

17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COBB SALAD$10.00
A made to order salad with Lettuce Blend, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Goat Cheese and Fresh Herb Ranch. Try it with our Everything Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast or Shrimp!
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Item pic

 

Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way

36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$19.95
harvest lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, fire roasted corn, monterey jack, avocado, Cuban mojo vinaigrette
More about Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kale Salad

Spinach Salad

Clam Chowder

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Pudding

Meatloaf

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.2 (95 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (22 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

No reviews yet

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1204 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston