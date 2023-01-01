Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lewes

Lewes restaurants that serve curry

Fish On!

17300 North Village Main Boulevard, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN CURRY$16.00
JULIENNED VEGETABLES, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO, LO MEIN NOODLES
More about Fish On!
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Sauce$4.00
More about Go Brit!

