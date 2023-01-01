Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Fish And Chips
Lewes restaurants that serve fish and chips
Fish On!
17300 North Village Main Boulevard, Lewes
No reviews yet
FISH ON CHIPS
$23.00
SALT FRIES, COLESLAW, MUSTARD TARTAR, LEMON
More about Fish On!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Go Brit!
18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
Avg 4.5
(1492 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$14.00
More about Go Brit!
