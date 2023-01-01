Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve fish and chips

Banner pic

 

Fish On!

17300 North Village Main Boulevard, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH ON CHIPS$23.00
SALT FRIES, COLESLAW, MUSTARD TARTAR, LEMON
More about Fish On!
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.00
More about Go Brit!

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

White Pizza

Chocolate Cake

Philly Cheesesteaks

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Clams

Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston