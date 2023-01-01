Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Lewes
  • /
  Italian Wedding Soup

Lewes restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Item pic

 

The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Wedding Soup 16 oz$5.50
More about The General Store
Consumer pic

 

Nicola Pizza

17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup$4.95
More about Nicola Pizza

