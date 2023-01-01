Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve key lime pies

Bethany Blues Lewes image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Go Brit!

