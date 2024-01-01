Meatball subs in Lewes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lewes restaurants that serve meatball subs

Consumer pic

 

Nicola Pizza

17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sandwich$7.50
Sauce and Cheese
More about Nicola Pizza
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Grand Slam

17467 Shady Road, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LARGE 12" MEATBALL SUB$15.99
Topped with provolone cheese
REGULAR 6" MEATBALL SUB$10.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Grand Slam

