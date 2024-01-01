Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Meatball Subs
Lewes restaurants that serve meatball subs
Nicola Pizza
17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis
No reviews yet
Meatball Sandwich
$7.50
Sauce and Cheese
More about Nicola Pizza
Grotto Pizza - Grand Slam
17467 Shady Road, Lewes
No reviews yet
LARGE 12" MEATBALL SUB
$15.99
Topped with provolone cheese
REGULAR 6" MEATBALL SUB
$10.99
Topped with provolone cheese
More about Grotto Pizza - Grand Slam
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes
Brownie Sundaes
Avocado Toast
Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Po Boy
Sundaes
Grilled Chicken
Fried Pickles
More near Lewes to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.2
(95 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(22 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Vineland
No reviews yet
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(783 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1204 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(421 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(538 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston