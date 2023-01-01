Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve milkshakes

Matt's Fish Camp Lewes

34401 Tenley Court, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILKSHAKE$8.00
More about Matt's Fish Camp Lewes
The General Store

20750 John J Williams Highway Unit 8, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Milkshake 12 oz$4.25
More about The General Store

