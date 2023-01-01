Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Muffins
Lewes restaurants that serve muffins
Surf Bagel - Lewes
17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes
No reviews yet
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Chocolate Muffin
$4.00
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
FRENCH FRIES
Eggcellent
109 West Market Street, Lewes
Avg 4.6
(110 reviews)
English Muffin
$2.50
More about Eggcellent
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Wraps
Philly Cheesesteaks
Italian Wedding Soup
Turkey Clubs
Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Lox
More near Lewes to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston