Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Lewes
/
Lewes
/
Pies
Lewes restaurants that serve pies
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ
Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
Avg 4
(591 reviews)
Key Lime Pie
$9.00
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Go Brit!
18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes
Avg 4.5
(1492 reviews)
Shepherd's Pie
$13.00
More about Go Brit!
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes
Turkey Clubs
Pancakes
Salmon
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Chili
Burritos
More near Lewes to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(526 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(165 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(845 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston