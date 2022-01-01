Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve pies

Bethany Blues Lewes image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
More about Go Brit!

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

Turkey Clubs

Pancakes

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Burritos

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (165 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (845 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (308 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston