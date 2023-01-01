Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Surf Bagel - Lewes

17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad 1 pint$20.00
Shrimp Salad 1/2 pint$10.00
Shrimp Salad 1/4 pint$5.00
More about Surf Bagel - Lewes
Go Brit! image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Go Brit!

18388 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceasar salad BB Shrimp$14.00
More about Go Brit!

