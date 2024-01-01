Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Lewes

Lewes restaurants
Lewes restaurants that serve sundaes

Bethany Blues Lewes image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

Bethany Blues Lewes - 18385 Coastal Hwy

18385 Coastal Hwy, Lewes

Avg 4 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Sundae$11.00
Homemade Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie with Choice of Chocolate or Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and a Cherry on Top!!
Crooked Hammock Brewery - 36707 Crooked Hammock Way

36707 Crooked Hammock Way, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S'Moreo Brownie Sundae$10.95
toasted marshmallow creme, Oreo brownie with graham cracker crust, ice cream, chocolate syrup
Fish On!

17300 North Village Main Boulevard, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE SUNDAE$12.00
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE, COCOA CRUMB, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, VANILLA ICE CREAM
