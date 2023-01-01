Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Lewes

Go
Lewes restaurants
Toast

Lewes restaurants that serve white pizza

Consumer pic

 

Full Belly Bistro

33711 Wescoats Rd, Lewes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small NY White Pizza$22.00
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
Large NY White Pizza$26.00
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheese
More about Full Belly Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Nicola Pizza

17323 Ocean One Plaza, Lewis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular White Pizza$14.50
12" Pizza Olive Oil, Garlic, Blend of Cheeses
MIni White Pizza$7.25
Personal-Sized Olive Oil, Garlic, and our Blend of Cheeses
Party Pizza White$38.00
Square, thick-Crust Pizza with 24 Slices Olive Oil, Garlic, Blend of Cheeses
More about Nicola Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewes

Cannolis

Crispy Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Mushroom Burgers

French Toast

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lewes to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston