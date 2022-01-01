Lewis Barbecue
Central TX style Barbecue from acclaimed Texas pitmaster John Lewis. Featuring a full bar with 12 beer taps including local craft beer, freshly squeezed cocktails and wine. Come to Lewis Barbecue for a full on TX barbecue experience.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
464 N. Nassau St. • $$
Location
464 N. Nassau St.
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
JL's Southwest Brisket Burgers
Pitmaster John Lewis’s love of brisket knows no bounds, so it’s no surprise that his favorite cut of meat is the star of the show at JL’s. The tricked out food trailer, on site at Lewis Barbecue, serves up a decadent mash up of dishes. Inspired by John's childhood home of El Paso, TX, the menu includs burgers, queso, and frozen custards, all with a healthy dose of the good stuff: Hatch Chiles