Lewis Barbecue

Central TX style Barbecue from acclaimed Texas pitmaster John Lewis. Featuring a full bar with 12 beer taps including local craft beer, freshly squeezed cocktails and wine. Come to Lewis Barbecue for a full on TX barbecue experience.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

464 N. Nassau St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)

Popular Items

Free Fixin's
All the pickled stuff!
Mac & Cheese$3.50
our super creamy mac and cheese is sure to please all age groups. (vegetarian)
Green Chile Corn Pudding$3.50
#1 Side! Imagine a Cheesy Cornbread Casserole with Diced Hatch Chiles (flavor, not heat) (vegetarian)
Fries$3.50
Crispy Sidewinders, we fry them with a little bit of beef fat
Tangy Coleslaw
Light, Bright, Dressed with Oil & Vinegar (vegan)
Texas Hot Gut Sausage$5.00
$5/Link - Oh snap! This housemade sausage (smoked on our custom sausage smoker) is mostly beef with a little bit of pork and a nice kick of heat.
BBQ Sauce
Choose From Our 3 Sauces. We will give you the amount of sauce appropriate for your order, if you want more, please add "extra sauce" or better yet, buy a custom Lewis Barbecue sauce bottle to keep in your fridge
Sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket$26.00
$26/lb- Our famous Central Texas style brisket is also our most popular item. Specify either lean, fatty or mixed when ordering!
Pulled Pork
$18/lb- Slow cooked Boston Butt with just a little bit of Tangy Barbecue Sauce.
Collard Greens$3.00
slow cooked with a little bit of a sweet vinegar kick (vegetarian)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

464 N. Nassau St.

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

