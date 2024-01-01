Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken korma in Lewis Center

Go
Lewis Center restaurants
Toast

Lewis Center restaurants that serve chicken korma

Item pic

 

Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen

724 Polaris Pkwy, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korma Chicken$13.99
White chicken korma is a mildly spiced, creamy and nutty curry.
More about Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Amrutham Authentic Kitchen

1335 Cameron Ave, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shahi Chicken Korma$14.99
More about Amrutham Authentic Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewis Center

Chicken Tikka

Tamales

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Shrimp Tacos

Taco Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Lewis Center to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (28 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston