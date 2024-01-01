Chicken nuggets in Lewis Center
Lewis Center restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about Sotol Mexican Cuisine
Sotol Mexican Cuisine
1329 Cameron Ave, Lewis Center
|Chicken Nuggets & Fries
|$6.49
More about Yabo's - Evans Farms
Yabo's - Evans Farms
5875 Evans Farm Drive, Lewis Center
|Chicken Nuggets
|$11.95
1/2 lb. of unbranded deep fried, boneless chicken breast nuggets served with dipping sauce
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets.
|$5.00
Unbranded and deep fried boneless chicken breast nuggets with dipping sauce
Choice of sides: Chips with Salsa or Queso
All kids meals come with a drink and side