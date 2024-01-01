Chicken nuggets in Lewis Center

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sotol Mexican Cuisine

1329 Cameron Ave, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets & Fries$6.49
More about Sotol Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Yabo's - Evans Farms

5875 Evans Farm Drive, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets$11.95
1/2 lb. of unbranded deep fried, boneless chicken breast nuggets served with dipping sauce
Kid's Chicken Nuggets.$5.00
Unbranded and deep fried boneless chicken breast nuggets with dipping sauce
Choice of sides: Chips with Salsa or Queso
All kids meals come with a drink and side
More about Yabo's - Evans Farms

