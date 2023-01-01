Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lewis Center

Lewis Center restaurants
Lewis Center restaurants that serve nachos

Taranto's Pizzeria

1282 E Powell Rd, Lewis Center

Italian Nachos$8.99
Sometimes we sell out of these! Our Saratoga Chips smothered in Alfredo, mozzarella/provolone blend, salami/pepperoni, banana peppers and secret shake.
Yabo's - Evans Farms

5875 Evans Farm Drive, Lewis Center

Small Nacho Dip$7.00
Refried beans, black beans, queso, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and choice of protein, served with chips
Large Nacho Dip$9.50
Refried beans, black beans, queso, pico de Gallo, jalapeño, sour cream, and choice of protein, served with chips
