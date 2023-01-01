Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lewis Center

Go
Lewis Center restaurants
Toast

Lewis Center restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen

724 Polaris Pkwy, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Warm melted cheese wrap , served with choice of protein and 2 veggies.
More about Rollz Rice Indian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Yabo's - Evans Farms

5875 Evans Farm Drive, Lewis Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla.$5.00
Served with a side of chips, queso and drink
*Gluten free with grilled white corn tortilla
Quesadilla.$9.50
Your choice of protein, melted cheese and sides of sour cream and salsa.
BLT Quesadilla$9.50
More about Yabo's - Evans Farms

