Burritos in Lewisburg
Lewisburg restaurants that serve burritos
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.99
Three burritos, each containing a different meat (juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, and traditional carnitas), topped with burrito salsa and cheese. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Lunch Burrito Real
|$9.99
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato and served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or tender grilled steak topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.