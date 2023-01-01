Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lewisburg

Go
Lewisburg restaurants
Toast

Lewisburg restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Supreme$11.99
Three burritos, each containing a different meat (juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, and traditional carnitas), topped with burrito salsa and cheese. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Lunch Burrito Real$9.99
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato and served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Fajita Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or tender grilled steak topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Restaurant banner

 

Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito California$11.99
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce, topped with cheese dip
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisburg

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Nachos

Steak Fajitas

Taco Salad

Grilled Steaks

Fried Ice Cream

Fajitas

Map

More near Lewisburg to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (777 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston