Chicken fried steaks in Lewisburg
Lewisburg restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Better Days Diner - Lewisburg
712 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg
|8oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal
|$14.00
white gravy - includes fries and slaw
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita
|$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Grilled Chicken or Steak
|$0.00
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
|Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos
|$10.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.