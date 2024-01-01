Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Lewisburg

Lewisburg restaurants
Lewisburg restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Better Days Diner - Lewisburg

712 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal$14.00
white gravy - includes fries and slaw
More about Better Days Diner - Lewisburg
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita image

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken, Steak, or Mixed Fajita$15.25
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast, steak, or a mix of the two, cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Grilled Chicken or Steak$0.00
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$10.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

