Chimichangas in Lewisburg

Lewisburg restaurants
Lewisburg restaurants that serve chimichangas

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Chimichangas$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of tender chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Chimichanga La Fuente$12.99
Our largest flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans. This is for the true chimichanga lovers that just can't get enough!
Chimichanga Supreme$15.25
Three flour tortillas: one chunk beef, one shredded chicken, and one shrimp, all topped with our signature cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$10.99
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, chopped beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico De gallo
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

