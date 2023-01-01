Chimichangas in Lewisburg
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Lunch Chimichangas
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of tender chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Chimichanga La Fuente
|$12.99
Our largest flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans. This is for the true chimichanga lovers that just can't get enough!
|Chimichanga Supreme
|$15.25
Three flour tortillas: one chunk beef, one shredded chicken, and one shrimp, all topped with our signature cheese sauce and served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh rice and homemade refried beans.