Enchiladas in Lewisburg
Lewisburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$12.99
Four enchiladas, each with a different filling (ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, and cheese) topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Enchilada, Rice, and Beans
|$6.25
Kids' enchilada with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Enchiladas Ranchero
|$12.99
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our finely grated white cheese melted to perfection, and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.