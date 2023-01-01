Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lewisburg

Go
Lewisburg restaurants
Toast

Lewisburg restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Supreme$12.99
Four enchiladas, each with a different filling (ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans, and cheese) topped with our delicious enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$6.25
Kids' enchilada with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Enchiladas Ranchero$12.99
Three delicious rolled corn tortillas stuffed with our finely grated white cheese melted to perfection, and topped with our flavorful enchilada sauce, cheese, grilled onions, grilled green bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Restaurant banner

 

Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Supremas$10.99
Four enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean enchilada, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisburg

Fajita Salad

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Grilled Steaks

Fried Ice Cream

Steak Fajitas

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Lewisburg to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston