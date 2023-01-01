Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Lewisburg

Lewisburg restaurants
Lewisburg restaurants that serve fajita salad

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad$8.99
Plate of fresh rice, homemade refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad$13.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Taco Fajita Salad$11.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of chicken fajita or steak fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Fajita Steak$10.99
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

