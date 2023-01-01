Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lewisburg

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

Fajita Salad$8.99
Plate of fresh rice, homemade refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or tender grilled steak topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Veg #5 Fajita$12.99
A delicious vegetable fajita containing freshly chopped grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

Fajitas Jalisco$13.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp
Mixed Fajitas$11.99
Tender strips of marinade chicken and steak
