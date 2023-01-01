Fajitas in Lewisburg
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Fajita Salad
|$8.99
Plate of fresh rice, homemade refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Fajita Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or tender grilled steak topped with cheese sauce, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, and grilled peppers. Served with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Veg #5 Fajita
|$12.99
A delicious vegetable fajita containing freshly chopped grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli. All fajitas come with a fajita salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.