Grilled chicken in Lewisburg

Lewisburg restaurants
Lewisburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken or Steak$0.00
Perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips or tender steak strips.
Grilled Steak or Chicken Nachos$10.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our delicious grilled chicken, tender steak, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Grilled Chicken or Beef Quesadilla$7.85
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of delicious grilled chicken, tender steak strips, or mixed.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Nachos Niño$6.99
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

