Nachos in Lewisburg

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
|Fajita Nacho
|$12.99
Nachos topped with our savory chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
|Nacho Supreme
|$11.99
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.