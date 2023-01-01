Nachos in Lewisburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos$8.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Fajita Nacho$12.99
Nachos topped with our savory chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
Nacho Supreme$11.99
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Pastor$10.99
Cheese nachos, topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and onions
