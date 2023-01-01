Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lewisburg

Go
Lewisburg restaurants
Toast

Lewisburg restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$6.25
Kids' cheese quesadilla served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Quesadilla Special$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and fresh guacamole with a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Cheese Quesadilla$4.25
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Restaurant banner

 

Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla with Cheese$3.99
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisburg

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Chimichangas

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Lewisburg to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston