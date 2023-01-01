Taco salad in Lewisburg
Lewisburg restaurants that serve taco salad
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
505 E Church St, Lewisburg
|Lunch Taco Salad
|$8.49
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or chunk beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
|Taco Fajita Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with shrimp fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Taco Fajita Salad
|$11.99
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of chicken fajita or steak fajita topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.