Tacos in Lewisburg

Lewisburg restaurants
Lewisburg restaurants that serve tacos

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg

505 E Church St, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft or Crispy Taco$2.49
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Taco Salad$10.25
Crispy taco bowl shell filled with your choice of juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or tender chunk beef topped with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
One Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
Herradura Taco Cantina

400 North Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Taco$1.99
More about Herradura Taco Cantina

