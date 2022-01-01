Lewiston restaurants you'll love

Lewiston restaurants
Toast
  • Lewiston

Lewiston's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Lewiston restaurants

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE image

 

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE

2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Bites$14.00
8 oz. Sirloin Steak Tips lightly breaded and deep fried, or wood grilled.
Cilantro Lime Steak Salad$18.00
8 oz. Top Sirloin on Mixed Greens, Wood Grilled Corn, Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Sauce.
House made Cheesy Bread$14.00
Served with Sriracha Ranch Sauce.
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

1342 Main St, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.00
Italian Soda$1.75
Bagel$1.95
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

631 Bryden Ave, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Cinnamon Rolls$4.25
Toasted Bagel$2.50
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chocolate$1.50
Caramel Macchiato$4.05
Americano$2.00
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

527 Thain Road, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato$4.05
Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)$3.65
Latte$3.35
KCs Burgers and Brews image

 

KCs Burgers and Brews

541 Thain Rd, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate

Muffins

