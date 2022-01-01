Lewiston restaurants you'll love
ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE
2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Steak Bites
|$14.00
8 oz. Sirloin Steak Tips lightly breaded and deep fried, or wood grilled.
|Cilantro Lime Steak Salad
|$18.00
8 oz. Top Sirloin on Mixed Greens, Wood Grilled Corn, Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Sauce.
|House made Cheesy Bread
|$14.00
Served with Sriracha Ranch Sauce.
Hot Shot Espresso
1342 Main St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.00
|Italian Soda
|$1.75
|Bagel
|$1.95
Hot Shot Espresso
631 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.25
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Hot Shot Espresso
607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
|$1.50
|Caramel Macchiato
|$4.05
|Americano
|$2.00
Hot Shot Espresso
527 Thain Road, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Caramel Macchiato
|$4.05
|Riptide Lotus(NO OJ)
|$3.65
|Latte
|$3.35
KCs Burgers and Brews
541 Thain Rd, Lewiston