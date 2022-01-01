Lewiston cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lewiston
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso
1342 Main St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.00
|Italian Soda
|$1.75
|Bagel
|$1.95
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso
631 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.25
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso
607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate
|$1.50
|Caramel Macchiato
|$4.05
|Americano
|$2.00