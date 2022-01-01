Chicken tenders in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken tenders
ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE
2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston
|Tater Chip Chicken Tenders
|$15.00
Breaded with Tater Chips, deep fried, served with your choice of sides. (Served with Country Gravy.)
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
Zany Graze
2004 19th Ave, Lewiston
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.50
Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders cooked to a golden brown. Served with Coleslaw, and Fries or house cut Potato Chips. Dippers choose: Zany's Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard.