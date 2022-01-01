Chicken tenders in Lewiston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE image

 

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE

2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tater Chip Chicken Tenders$15.00
Breaded with Tater Chips, deep fried, served with your choice of sides. (Served with Country Gravy.)
More about ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE
Chicken Tender Basket image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Zany Graze

2004 19th Ave, Lewiston

Avg 5 (326 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$13.50
Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders cooked to a golden brown. Served with Coleslaw, and Fries or house cut Potato Chips. Dippers choose: Zany's Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard.
More about Zany Graze
Chicken Strips Basket image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Main Street Grill

625 Main Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (502 reviews)
Chicken Strips Basket$12.95
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of dippin’ sauces: Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or our Sweet & Sour.
More about Main Street Grill

