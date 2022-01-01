Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve cookies

Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

1342 Main St, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Grandmas Cookie$1.00
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Grandmas Cookie$1.00
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso image

 

Hot Shot Espresso

527 Thain Road, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Grandmas Cookie$1.00
More about Hot Shot Espresso

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Chicken Tenders

Hot Chocolate

Salmon

Nachos

Burritos

Steak Salad

Chai Tea

Muffins

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston