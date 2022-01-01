Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Muffins
Lewiston restaurants that serve muffins
Hot Shot Espresso
607 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(162 reviews)
Muffin
$1.50
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Hot Shot Espresso
527 Thain Road, Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(162 reviews)
Muffin
$1.50
More about Hot Shot Espresso
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Chai Tea
Nachos
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Cookies
Steak Salad
Hot Chocolate
More near Lewiston to explore
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Pasco
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pendleton
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hayden
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Moscow
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pullman
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Spokane
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Missoula
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston