Pies in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve pies

Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe

631 Bryden Ave, Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
New Zealand Pies$5.95
More about Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe
Tapped - Lewiston - 524 Main Street

524 Main Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rotating Cheesecake: Banana Cream Pie$8.00
coffee cheesecake, vanilla sour cream topping, caramel
More about Tapped - Lewiston - 524 Main Street

More near Lewiston to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
