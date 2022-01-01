Lewiston restaurants you'll love
Lewiston's top cuisines
Must-try Lewiston restaurants
More about DaVincis Eatery
DaVincis Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta
|Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cream, Butter, Romano Cheese, Roasted Garlic
|House Ravioli Pomodoro
|$19.00
Six-Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Cream Sauce
More about Boba
Boba
97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Large Pho
|$14.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
|Spicy Tots
|$8.88
Potato tots, spicy dust, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy aioli
|Rangoons
|$10.00
5 pcs crab & lobster mixed with cream cheese, scallions, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Cowbell Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
|Popular items
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
|Mac And Cheese
|$9.88
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Maple Chicken Poutine
|$12.99
Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!
|Gov's Cheeseburger*
|$9.49
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
|Haddock Fry
|$11.50
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
More about Fish Bones Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
|$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
|FISH TACOS
|$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
|TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
|$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.88
Panko based fried butterchip pickles w/ Boom Boom sauce
|Jack In The Box Butter Burger
|$13.88
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
|Hot & Creamy
|$13.88
Burger Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese
More about Eagle's Nest Cafe
Eagle's Nest Cafe
9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Chips
|$0.99
|Large Grilled Chicken Sub
|$4.93
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Forage Market Lewiston
180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|The Basic w/ Meat (The Squealer)
|$9.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich (Soy Vey)
|$10.50
Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread.
**Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.
|Cream Cheese Bagel
|$3.50
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue
Burnt Ends Barbecue
736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$14.00
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$20.00
Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
|Beef Brisket
|$25.00
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.