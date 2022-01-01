Lewiston restaurants you'll love

Lewiston restaurants
Toast
  • Lewiston

Lewiston's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Vietnamese
Bagels
Must-try Lewiston restaurants

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana
House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cream, Butter, Romano Cheese, Roasted Garlic
House Ravioli Pomodoro$19.00
Six-Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Cream Sauce
More about DaVincis Eatery
Boba image

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pho$14.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
Spicy Tots$8.88
Potato tots, spicy dust, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy aioli
Rangoons$10.00
5 pcs crab & lobster mixed with cream cheese, scallions, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
More about Boba
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
Mac And Cheese$9.88
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Chicken Poutine$12.99
Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!
Gov's Cheeseburger*$9.49
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Haddock Fry$11.50
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
FISH TACOS$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach
More about Fish Bones Grill
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.88
Panko based fried butterchip pickles w/ Boom Boom sauce
Jack In The Box Butter Burger$13.88
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
Hot & Creamy$13.88
Burger Stuffed with Jalapeno Cream Cheese
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Eagle's Nest Cafe image

 

Eagle's Nest Cafe

9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$0.99
Large Grilled Chicken Sub$4.93
More about Eagle's Nest Cafe
Forage Market Lewiston image

 

Forage Market Lewiston

180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Basic w/ Meat (The Squealer)$9.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich (Soy Vey)$10.50
Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread.
**Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.
Cream Cheese Bagel$3.50
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Banner pic

 

Burnt Ends Barbecue

736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork$14.00
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$20.00
Half pound of Pork Belly Burnt Ends, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Beef Brisket$25.00
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lewiston

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Steak Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Rangoon

